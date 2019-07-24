Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Pete Hamrick Obituary
INMAN, SC- Bevin William Hamrick, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Clyde and Wilma Bridges Hamrick. He was retired from McLean Trucking Company and the former owner of Pete's Bar B Q.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Wallace and husband, Mathew; two sons, Grant Hamrick and wife, Linda and Brian Hamrick and wife, Jill; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Trey) Tollison, Ryan Wallace, Bethany Wallace, Lauren Welchel (Matthew), Landen Hamrick, Briana Escher (Jake Harris), Rachel Colburn (Eli), Kaitlyn Escher and Savannah Hamrick; and; three great-grandchildren, Madden and Leyland Welchel and Gavin Harris. He was predeceased by a sister, Frances Toney; a brother, Tommy Hamrick.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Whaley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
The family is at the home of daughter, Tammy Wallace, 6 Amberjack Ct. Taylors.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019
