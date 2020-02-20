|
SPARTANBURG, SC – Peter Tumbokon, 58, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 after a 10-year life struggle following a number of strokes.
Born October 18, 1961 in Lorain, Ohio, Peter was the son of the late Dr. Robespierre and Florence Tumbokon. He was a 1979 graduate of Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan. After high school Peter joined the Monroe Township Fire Dept where he volunteered for many years before moving to South Carolina. He had a love for watching NASCAR, especially the Daytona 500.
He is survived by his former spouse, Michelle Tumbokon; their children, Sydney, Matthew, and Abigail; two sisters, Melanie Johnson and her husband, Shane, and Angela Gottron and her husband, Joe; nieces, Meghan Love, Alyssa Forgach, Erica Katsanos, and Jessica Toth; and nephews, Alex Forgach and Adam Gottron.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020