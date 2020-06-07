SPARTANBURG, SC- Pharlynee Elizabeth Phillips, 83, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born January 8, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Doctor C. Phillips, Sr. and Flora Spencer Phillips.
Mrs. Phillips was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Peace Freewill Baptist Church who loved her Lord dearly. She was a loving kind woman, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by four brothers, Doc Phillips (Carole) of Spartanburg, Charles Phillips of Cowpens, Marshall Phillips (Linda) of Cowpens, and Billy Phillips (Linda) of Boiling Springs. She was predeceased by six brothers, Pittman Phillips, Crawley Phillips, Cecil Phillips, Donald Phillips, Luther Phillips, and Winford Phillips; and a sister Wynemo Pinson.
The family will receive friends 1:00pm – 2:00pm, Monday June 8, 2020 at Peace Freewill Baptist. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm officiated by Rev. Charles Thornton. Burial will be at Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.