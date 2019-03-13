|
Phillip (Phil) Joel Holland, 41, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 09, 2019. Born on August 10, 1977, Phillip is survived by his loving parents, Raymond and Joyce Holland of Moore, SC. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wilbur and Lois Holland and J.W. and Myrtle Phillips. Phillip graduated from Byrnes High School in 1995 and attended Spartanburg Technical College. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church at Moore, SC. He loved being with his family and playing games with his siblings and nieces. His family and friends will always remember him as a caring, smart and loving person.
He is survived by his sister, Valarie McCall of Simpsonville, SC; brother, Raymond Holland, II (Melanie); his loving nieces, Gwynne Holland, Katie Holland and Jenna McCall; a nephew, Larry Davis, III (Ashley); a great-nephew, Paul Davis; and step-grandfather, Vernon Griffin.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM at Stribling Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow at 2:30 PM. The burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park with Dr. DJ Horton officiating.
Memorials may be made to the building fund of Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church, 4455 Anderson Mill Road, Moore 29369.
