Phil Sawyer
WOODRUFF- Phillip Wayne Sawyer, 73, of 426 Lakewood Drive passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Otis Wesley and Myrtle Byars Sawyer. He was a retired Electrical Engineer and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 and was a survivor of the USS Forrestal Fire on July 29, 1967 in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Padgett Sawyer of the home; one daughter Angela Sawyer and her husband, Mark Gonzalez of Pennsylvania; one son, Wesley Sawyer of Spartanburg; two sisters, Lynn Webster of Clover and Judy D'Arnell of Roebuck; two brothers, David Sawyer of Woodruff and Steve Sawyer of Roebuck. 2 grandchildren.
A private service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 on the grounds of the First Presbyterian Church, 360 East Georgia Street, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Woodruff High School Athletic Alumni Assoc. Scholarship Fund c/o Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
