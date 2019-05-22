|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Pastor Philip B. Welchel, 83, of Boiling Springs, SC died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 20, 1935 in Gaffney, SC he was the son of Dewey Sanford and Ila Virginia Hamrick Welchel.
A member of the S. C. Army National Guard for nine years, Pastor Welchel attended Fruitland Bible College. He was a retired minister serving various churches starting in 1958 and continuing until 2015. Most notably was his 23 years with Mountain View Baptist Church on Parris Bridge Road in Boiling Springs. Pastor Welchel was faithful to Christ, his family and his fellowman. He was a member of First Baptist Church Valley Falls where he served as a Deacon and teacher of the Co-Ed Sunday School class.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Miriam "Jo" Neighbors Welchel; children, Cathy Rogers (Eric), Dale Welchel (Cindy) and Carol Gibbs (Tim); grandchildren, Camden Rogers (Holly), Zachary Rogers (Leslie), Stephen Rogers (Nicole), Michele Welchel Cole (Chandler), Matthew Welchel (Lauren), Jami Lynn Brown and Jeremy Brown (Anna) and great-grandchildren, Taylor Rogers, Madie Rogers, Kaydyn Rogers, Chansen Cole, Cathen Cole, Caige Cole, Andie Rogers, Allie Rogers, Davis Tapp, Parker Tapp, Lane Fowler, Mason Rogers, Madden Welchel, Leyland Welchel and Maci Jo Brown. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a great- granddaughter, MarleeJo Cole and brother's Dewey S. Welchel Jr. and Jerry E. Welchel.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:45 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon conducted by Pastor Gary Adkins and The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens,
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Valley Falls, 8352 Valley Falls Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home of his son, Dale Welchel.
