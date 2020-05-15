|
|
Spartanburg, SC: Phillip Eugene "Red" McGraw, 61 passed away at his home Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born April 27, 1959 in Cowpens, SC he was the husband of Patricia James McGraw and the son of Ralph Stillman McGraw and the late Mary Holt McGraw.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Mark McGraw of Spartanburg; a daughter Jill Jordan of Pacolet; grandchildren Jordin Jollie, Dillin Jollie and Lia Jordan; a brother Neal McGraw of Jonesville; and a sister Audrey Mumm of Marietta, Ga. He was predeceased by a son Gene McGraw.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Pacolet First Baptist Cemetery officiated by Rev. Dennis Tessnier and Rev, Joey Wampler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Carolina Chapter, 4151 Spruill Avenue Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 15, 2020