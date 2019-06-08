|
Phillip Michael Gallo, 74, of Chattanooga, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Born in Queens, raised in Brooklyn, NY, Phil proudly served his country for 4.5 years in the US Army and trained at Fort Benning, GA in the 38th Infantry, 11th Air Assault division in 1963-1964. He served in S. Korea and Vietnam. After his discharge in 1967, Phil landed a job with Eastern Airlines, becoming a commercial pilot. He obtained his Master's Degree at Barry University in Miami, FL. He started his own aviation company, sold aviation equipment and trained pilots all over the world, including Egypt, South America, and the Dominican Republic. He sold the aviation company and started a Photo Marker business. He later went into the automotive sales industry as a sales manager and general manager in Spartanburg, SC.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Gallo; daughter AnnMarie Gallo (Jeff Drubych); son Jerry Gallo (Gina); grandchildren Tyler, Bradley, Racquel and Matthew; sisters Marie (Jimmy) Persise, Annie Gallo and Irene (Steve) Takausian; nieces Courtney (Scott) Kulley, Taylor Takausian and Marie-Helena Edwards(Colin); nephews Steven Takausian and Jerry Simshauser; and his two feline "children" Cosmo and Lola Belle.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Sunday and 10:30 to 11:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Dwight Kilbourne officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org
Arrangements are by the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 7414 Old Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 8, 2019