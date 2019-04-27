Home

Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Phillip Randolph (Phil) Rhodes


Phillip Randolph (Phil) Rhodes
1950 - 2019
Phillip Randolph (Phil) Rhodes Obituary
BLYTHEWOOD - Phillip (Phil) Randolph Rhodes, 68, husband of Anne Ward Rhodes of Blythewood SC. Went home to be with the Lord on Easter morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Providence Health in Columbia SC.
A native of Woodruff SC, he was the son of the late Emalene Brown and Floyd Rhodes Jr. born on December 12, 1950.
Phil graduated from Woodruff High School. He retired from Leigh-Fibers in Lyman, S.C. and was owner of Rhodes Upholstery.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior at Mills Mill Baptist Church.
Phil was a sports car enthusiast, loved building and owning them throughout his life, enjoyed his horses, eating out at all his favorite places.
He is survived by his wife Anne Ward Rhodes, his son Phillip Rhodes (Vicki), 3 grandchildren, Damion Rhodes, Lochlan Rhodes, Bright Rhodes of Colorado.
Also survived by one sister, DeLynn Rhodes Lanford (Tommy) of Greenville SC, one nephew, Tommy Lanford Jr. (Brittany) of Greenville SC
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his brother, Martin (Marty) Rhodes.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 27, 2019 in then chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place Monday April 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2:00pm.
Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
