SPARTANBURG, SC- Philomena M. Raines, 51, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MUSC. Born January 23, 1969 in Fort Knox, KY and reared in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. Martin, Sr. and Mary Catherine Martin.
Philomena received her BS from USC-Upstate. She was the Administrative Assistant of Events Coordinator for The Johnson College of Business and Economics. She was a member of Uptown Sertoma Club.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Lee Raines; daughter, Ashley Raines (Travis White) of Spartanburg, SC; sons, Angelo Pecci (Lauren) of Spartanburg, SC, Josh Raines (Brittany) of Pacolet, SC, Peter Pecci (Jean Marie) of Duncan, SC; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Raines, Corey White, Naomi White, Nevaeh Lawter, Brayden Lawter, Peter Joe Pecci, and Noah Raines; sisters, Martin Williams of Roebuck, SC, Angela Troxell (Mike Repshas)of Spartanburg, SC, Ramona C. Campbell of Florida, and Rose Mary Martin Sleiman (Ray) of Greer, SC; brothers, Frank P. Martin Jr. (Kathleen) of Scotia, NY, Courtney James Martin, of Greer, SC and Dominick A. Martin (Jodie) of Spartanburg, SC; and her sweet canine, Nemo. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Patrick J. Martin.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Seth Buckley and The Rev. Tim Hackett. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Uptown Sertoma Club of Spartanburg, Camp Sertoma, P.O. Box 5108, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to The Spartanburg Police Club, Inc., P.O. Box 6151, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel