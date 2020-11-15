1/1
Philomena M. Raines
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPARTANBURG, SC- Philomena M. Raines, 51, of Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MUSC. Born January 23, 1969 in Fort Knox, KY and reared in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. Martin, Sr. and Mary Catherine Martin.
Philomena received her BS from USC-Upstate. She was the Administrative Assistant of Events Coordinator for The Johnson College of Business and Economics. She was a member of Uptown Sertoma Club.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Lee Raines; daughter, Ashley Raines (Travis White) of Spartanburg, SC; sons, Angelo Pecci (Lauren) of Spartanburg, SC, Josh Raines (Brittany) of Pacolet, SC, Peter Pecci (Jean Marie) of Duncan, SC; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Raines, Corey White, Naomi White, Nevaeh Lawter, Brayden Lawter, Peter Joe Pecci, and Noah Raines; sisters, Martin Williams of Roebuck, SC, Angela Troxell (Mike Repshas)of Spartanburg, SC, Ramona C. Campbell of Florida, and Rose Mary Martin Sleiman (Ray) of Greer, SC; brothers, Frank P. Martin Jr. (Kathleen) of Scotia, NY, Courtney James Martin, of Greer, SC and Dominick A. Martin (Jodie) of Spartanburg, SC; and her sweet canine, Nemo. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother, Patrick J. Martin.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306, conducted by The Rev. Seth Buckley and The Rev. Tim Hackett. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Uptown Sertoma Club of Spartanburg, Camp Sertoma, P.O. Box 5108, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to The Spartanburg Police Club, Inc., P.O. Box 6151, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:30 PM
First Baptist Spartanburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
so sorry for your loss .....will keep you guys in my prayers again so very sorry for your loss what a great sister. wife ..mother and grandmother..she had the best smile
lynn polk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved