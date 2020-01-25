|
ATHENS, WV- Phoebe Anne Lambert, 67, daughter of the late Phoebe Turner Lambert and daughter of James (PeeWee) Lambert, passed away at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by her daughter, Erin; daughter, Kerry; and son, Daniel. A native of Pacolet, she attended and graduated from Pacolet High School, attended and graduated from Clemson University, and attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina. Anne worked as a long-time foreign language educator at both secondary and post-secondary levels in South Carolina and West Virginia. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and mother to her family, as well as an inspiration to all who met her. Surviving in addition to her father are two siblings: Linda and Ric Burns of Pacolet, David and Ruth Ann Lambert of Spartanburg; children Erin Gramling, Kerry and (Robbie) Johnson, Daniel McKeown and (Brian Mallory); as well as a niece and a nephew. Anne was an ardent and passionate member of the Spartanburg City and West Virginia Writing Projects, the Spartanburg Hub City Writers Project, and the Planet Xtreme performing group in West Virginia. An informal gathering of family and friends will be held 2:30-4:30 at the Starry Nights Event Center, Inman, South Carolina, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. In Anne's memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Monroe's Mighty Missions, Feeding America, or DonorsChoose: Support a Classroom.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020