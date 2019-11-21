Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phomma Settharath


1940 - 2019
Phomma Settharath Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Phomma Settharath, 79, husband of Meng Settharath, died Monday, November 18, 2019.
Born May 15, 1940 in Laos, Phomma was the son of Saang and Phone Settharath.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Khamphila, Khampheuy, Khamphane, Khanthavane, Sam, Anna, Matt, and Sean; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Phitsamay.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23rd, 2-4PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
