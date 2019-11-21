|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Phomma Settharath, 79, husband of Meng Settharath, died Monday, November 18, 2019.
Born May 15, 1940 in Laos, Phomma was the son of Saang and Phone Settharath.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Khamphila, Khampheuy, Khamphane, Khanthavane, Sam, Anna, Matt, and Sean; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Phitsamay.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23rd, 2-4PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019