SPARTANBURG, SC- Phyllis Ann Green Steadman, 66, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her home. Born November 12, 1952, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Jeannette Bible Green. She attended Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry M. Steadman; children, Donald Steadman (Amber) of Thomasville, NC and Mina Ervin (Jimmy) of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Levi, Zoey, Corbin, Chyler and Charlotte; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother.
A Celebration of Life honoring Phyllis will be conducted at 4:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019, at Cannon's Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 3450 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Joe Blackwelder and The Rev. Jim Johnston. Visitation will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care & Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019