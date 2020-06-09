PAULINE, SC- Phyllis Jonelle Gowan West, 87, of Pauline, SC, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home. Born March 21, 1933, in West Springs, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Marion Gowan and Kathalee Lancaster Gowan and widow of Alvin "Al" Dean West.
A member of Bogansville United Methodist Church, the Freda Tiller Sunday School Class, and Sunshine Club. Mrs. West loved cooking, the beach, and her grandchildren. She was a graduate of Pauline High School and retired from Spartanburg County School District 6.
Survivors include her children, Karen West McBee, Tim West (Carolyn), and Mark West (Sharon), all of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Greg Harvey, Holly Smith, Hunter West, Davis West, and Emma Carson West; great-grandchildren, Drew Harvey, Alex Harvey, Noah McBee, Mason Harvey, Martha Kate Smith, Henry Dean West, Owen West, and Anders West; and sister, Gwendolyn Harvey of Pauline, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Mickey Gowan, Gayle Gowan, and Doris Edens.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:30 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bogansville United Methodist Church, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Donald E. Alexander Jr. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bogansville United Methodist Church, 4052 Buffalo-West Springs Hwy, Jonesville, SC 29353.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.