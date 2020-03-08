|
GAFFNEY, SC - Phyllis Barnhill McKown, 94, of 834 Boiling Springs Highway, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late James Roy McKown and daughter of the late John Cleve Barnhill and Letitia Parris Barnhill. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a 1946 graduate of Winthrop College and retired from Cherokee County Department of Social Services. She loved gardening, traveling, cooking and sewing. She was a member of Grassy Pond Baptist Church and formerly a member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities.
Surviving are two sons, Jimmy McKown and John McKown (Martha), both of Gaffney; a daughter, Phoebe McKown Weatherford (Rick) of Beaufort; a sister, Beth Price of Monroe, NC; four grandchildren, Mia Bryson (Jason), Jay McKown (Jamie), Reed Weatherford (Cherimie) and Grayson Weatherford; five very special great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Barnhill and John Barnhill.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregiver, Pam Couch.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Martin Hogg and Rev. Tommy Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Grassy Pond Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or to the .
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020