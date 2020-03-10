|
Pierre Gray, of 107 White Oak Rd, Spartanburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March, 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native of Williamson, W.V., he was the husband of Marilyn Gray and son of the late John Gray and Jessie Mae Cargile. Mr. Gray was a member of Sigsbee Church of Christ where he served as Assistant Minister
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one son, Tony Buford of Gastonia, N.C; two sisters, Shirley Gray of Hickory, N.C. and Rosa Parks of Roanoke, V.A.; and, a host of relatives and friends.
The Family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020