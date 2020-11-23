INMAN, SC- Polly Irene Davenport Boyce, 88, of 9 A Street Inman, South Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Born in Clinton, South Carolina on January 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Davenport and Irene (Trammell) Davenport and was the wife of the late Mr. Robert "Bobby" Charles Boyce.
Mrs. Boyce was the Homecoming Queen for her graduating class of 1949. She worked at Inman Mills for many years and was the church organist at Inman Mills Baptist Church for 55 years.
She is survived by one son, Charles Barry Boyce and his wife Holly of Spartanburg, South Carolina; one daughter, Julie B. Ford and her husband Rick of Inman, South Carolina; four sisters, Joan Shealy, Patricia Owens, Dianne Childress and Kathy Keadle all of Clinton, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Polly Barnette (Jeremy Steadman), Will Barnette (Kelli) and Carrie Boyce; seven great-grandchildren, Coley Cresap, Pressley Steadman, Jaxson Steadman, Brinley Barnette, Wyatt Barnette, Wesley Barnette and Payton Guenther along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by one sister, Janice Cannon and one brother, Cecil O. Davenport.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina with Rev. Jack Hames officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
