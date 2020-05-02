|
ROEBUCK, SC- Polly Malone Lewis passed away peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness on May 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John and Kate Malone. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of over fifty years, Roland Lewis Jr., eight siblings, a son- in-law, Joe Lawter, and a granddaughter, Shanna Miller.
Mrs. Lewis was of the Baptist faith and a long-time member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She loved her Sunday School Class and her church family. She had a profound faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Lewis treasured her family. She is survived by three children, Judy Sellars (Kenneth), Richard Lewis
(Becky), Peggy Lawter; three grandchildren, Jeff Sellars, Jill Morris (Chris), and Tyler Lewis; five great- grandchildren, Savannah Griffith (Phillip), Kendall Sellars, Joseph Miller, Gracen Morris, and Reagan Morris; and a great-great-granddaughter, Magnolia Griffith. She had a special brother-in-law, James Lewis (Juanita); and a dear nephew, Jerry Harrison(Pearl).
Mrs. Lewis was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She will be remembered for the pride she showed in her home and garden. She loved music, shopping, and her cat. She was courageous and will continue to be an inspiration to her family.
A private cryptside service will be conducted Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Mausoleum Complex, by The Rev. James L. Oliver and The Rev. Joe Burnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive Suite 250,
Greenville, SC 29615; or Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 797 Old Georgia Road, Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2020