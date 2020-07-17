GREENVILLE, SC- Polly Morris Gramling Harper died July 16, 2020. Born November 25, 1931 to John and Blanche Morris of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Polly is a Ft. Lauderdale High School alumna. She began her college career at Florida State University before transferring to Converse College to be closer to her soon-to-be-husband, Marion Rhett Gramling. Together Polly and Marion raised four children in the community of Gramling, SC where they were surrounded by loving family and the dearest of friends.
Polly was an active member of Gramling United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, served as youth leader, and taught Sunday School. She served as a voting delegate to the South Carolina United Methodist Conference and was a member of the World Methodist Council. She served on the board at Spartanburg Methodist College. Polly was also an active member of many social clubs and loved every one of them.
Following Marion's death in 1990, Polly married Dr. C. Wallace Harper in 1994 and lived in Greenville until her death. She is survived by her husband, Wally Harper, and his daughters Sarah Brannon (Mark) and Susan. She is also survived by her four children; Henry Turpin Gramling, II (Bonnie), Blanche Gramling Weathers (Hugh), Marion Rhett Gramling, Jr. (Cindy) and Ruba Gramling Nix (Eric); twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Gramling United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Gramling United Methodist Church, Spartanburg Methodist College, Epworth Children's Home or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC