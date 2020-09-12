TRYON, NC- Preston Harmon McEntire, 84, of Green Creek, NC, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Polk County, NC, he was the son of the late Troy McEntire and Ida Horne McEntire. He was a member of Mill Creek Church. Preston was a salesman for Henderson Ford and Ronald Burns Ford.
Surviving are a son, Preston Troy McEntire; three daughters, Freida Barnes (Scott), Lisa Kirby (Steve), and Tina Tutterrow (Mark); a brother, Forest McEntire; a sister, Vinnie Henderson; grandchildren, Holly Roberts, Ben Bartlett, Katie Barnes, and Jordan Fowler; four great-grandchildren; and his beloved pet, Dixie.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Mill Creek Church.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
An online guest register is available at pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home, Landrum, SC