Deaconess Priscilla Broadard was born August 20,1948 in Spartanburg, SC; she went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the daughter of Jacob Smith and the late Lizzie Ruth Williams.
She received her early education in the public schools of Inman, SC and received her high school diploma from Howard High School, Class of 1966. She attended classes at Delaware Technical Community College and University of Delaware.
Priscilla met and married the love of her life, Edwin Broadard, in 1968 and from this union three children were born Edwin Jr., Shameeka and Nakia.
Priscilla was employed by Hercules Inc.; she retired after 34 years. She also worked for the State of Delaware Psychiatric Center for 10+ years before retiring.
She was a member of Mother African Union First Colored Methodist Protestant Church from childhood and was baptized there. She served as the pastor's secretary, she was a steward, sang on the Chancellor Choir and taught Spiritual Gifts. In 1998 her family joined Alpha Worship Center where she was on the Sr. Choir, Joshua Counseling and she served faithfully as a Deaconess.
Priscilla (Alpha) leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Deacon Edwin Broadard, Sr.; children, Edwin L. Broadard, Jr. (Ann) and Nakia Robinson (Wilton); father, Jacob Smith; siblings, Rev. Betty Knight, Leroy Nesbitt, Laura Agee, Sheila Nesbitt and Carol Burnett (Omega); grandchildren, Kasandra Santos, Dillon Broadard, Jazmine Broadard, Edwin Broadard III, Terrell Robinson, and Tariq Robinson; a great-grand child, Thalia Santos; sister in-laws, Angie Triplett (Vester), Sheyla Church, Vanessa Broadard- Dorsey; a godson, Charles L. Broadard, Sr.; a special cousin, Carolyn Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Alpha Worship Center of Delaware. Interment will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Congo Funeral Home of Delaware
Courtesy of J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019