Priscilla Ferguson Jones of 255 Foster Rd, Roebuck, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January, 17, 2020, at her residence.
A native of Pauline, SC., she was wife of Robert Jones, and daughter of the late George Smith and Martha Ferguson. She was employed at the Trelleburg company for over twenty-two years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two sons, DeAnte Jones and Malcolm Jones of Spartanburg, S.C.; one sister, Anita Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C.; one brother, Rick Ferguson of Spartanburg, S.C.; and, a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home .
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 19, 2020