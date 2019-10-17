Home

Georgia Cremation
3116 US Highway 23
Duluth, GA 30096
678-584-0914
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Presbyterian Church
5301 Sidney Simons Boulevard
Columbus, SC
Priscilla M. Allison

Priscilla M. Allison Obituary
Priscilla M. Allison, 77, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Edward "Wayne" McBride, and two sons, Michael and John Allison.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Quentin) Lami of Fortson, Georgia; granddaughters, Morgan and Mara Lami of Fortson, Georgia; siblings, Martha Rollins and Wesley McBride both of Spartanburg, South Carolina; nephews, John (Kara) McBride and Jerry (Savannah) McBride all of Columbia, South Carolina; and numerous extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5301 Sidney Simons Boulevard, Columbus, Georgia 31904.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
