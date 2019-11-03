Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Priscilla "Midge" (Crosby) Roberts

Priscilla "Midge" (Crosby) Roberts Obituary
GREER– Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts, 72, wife of the late Harvey Roberts, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5:30PM to 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Little Theatre; 200 E St John St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the .
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
