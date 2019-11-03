|
|
GREER– Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts, 72, wife of the late Harvey Roberts, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5:30PM to 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Little Theatre; 200 E St John St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the .
