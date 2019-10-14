|
Priscilla Tanner Wydeman, 73, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Priscilla Wydeman is the widow of the late Floyd Jr. and was the daughter of Artemicia Tanner and the late Terry Boyd. She worked at Beaumont Mills for many of years but she retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her mother, Artemicia Tanner of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, Sonji (Bobby) Rice and Floretta (Richard) Miller Walton both of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Priscilla and Lorraine both of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, Rayfield (Minnie) and Samuel (Carolyn) both of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Katara (Antonio) and two grandsons, Jerome Floyd, and Boris Rice, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Floretta Miller Walton, 212 Loring St., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019