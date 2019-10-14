Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Wydeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla (Tanner) Wydeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla (Tanner) Wydeman Obituary
Priscilla Tanner Wydeman, 73, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Priscilla Wydeman is the widow of the late Floyd Jr. and was the daughter of Artemicia Tanner and the late Terry Boyd. She worked at Beaumont Mills for many of years but she retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her mother, Artemicia Tanner of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, Sonji (Bobby) Rice and Floretta (Richard) Miller Walton both of Spartanburg, SC; two sisters, Priscilla and Lorraine both of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, Rayfield (Minnie) and Samuel (Carolyn) both of Spartanburg, SC; one granddaughter, Katara (Antonio) and two grandsons, Jerome Floyd, and Boris Rice, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Floretta Miller Walton, 212 Loring St., Spartanburg, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now