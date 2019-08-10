Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church
645 Old Howard Gap Rd
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Quanisha Deshawn "Queenie" Fernanders

Quanisha Deshawn "Queenie" Fernanders Obituary
Quanisha Deshawn "Queenie" Fernanders, 23, of 708 Misty Glen Ln, Roebuck, SC passed August 3, 2019. A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of Cedric Fernanders, Sr. and Wyoming Switzer. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and was an employee of Midway Residential Care. She was a member of Bountiful Blessings Church. She is survived by her parents; three brothers, Cedric Fernanders, Jr., Demarlus Lyles, and Javonte Browning; five sisters, Natasha Bell, Shondrica Bell, Tamyra Bell, Cedrica Fernanders, and Alicia Durham; and paternal grandmother, Judy Fernanders. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 645 Old Howard Gap Rd., Spartanburg, SC with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the home of her aunt, Atericia Thompson, 309 Saint James Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
