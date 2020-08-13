COWPENS, SC- Quentin Cheyenne Murray, 25, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He loved his family deeply especially his nieces and nephews, and was known as an avid Gaffney High School Indians football fan by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by parents David and Renee Swann, and Robert and Stacey Morgan; a brother Shane Morgan; sisters Roxi Morgan and Ashley Arroyo; nephews Olsen Jones and Jamison Morgan; nieces Maybrie Jones, Kinslee Evans, and Maria Arroyo; grandparents David and Lillie Hammett; grandfathers Bruce Mathis and Thomas Whelchel; a grandmother Geri Swann; and birth mother Brandy Murray . He was predeceased by a brother Caleb Morgan, grandparents Jo and Joan Street; a grandfather Dennis Morgan; a grandmother Joann Whelchel; great grandmothers Betty Mathis and Catherine Bryant; an aunt Denise Vipperman; and birth father Darrell Mathis.
The family will receive friends 10:00 am – 11:00 am, Saturday August 15, 2020 at Love Springs Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am officiated by rev. Ron Culbertson. Burial will be at Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
