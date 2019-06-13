|
|
ENOREE, SC- Racha Devonta Dawkins, 32 of 345 Robinson Dairy Road, died June 6, 2019.
He was the son of John and Angela Westfield Glenn of Enoree, SC and Lavanda Dawkins, of Columbia, SC.
In addition to his parents, Racha leaves to cherish his memories two sons: Avery Devon Dawkins and Trayvon Josiah Dawkins.
Two sisters: Ashila Dawkins and Pam Gray. Five brothers: Cathay Dawkins, Jarvis Broadus, Allen Glenn, Chris Moormon and Eric Smith.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in church cemetery.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2 to 7 PM at W. J. Gist Mortuary.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019