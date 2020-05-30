Racheal McDowell, 84, of 2 Griffith Rd., Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of James Leonard McDowell and daughter of the late Luther and Birdie Lee Dodd Watkins. Ms. McDowell was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Bessie Holbert of Chesnee, SC and Gladys Miller of Maudlin, SC; one son, Warren Hubert Watkins of Chesnee, SC; one sister, Lena McKinney of New Jersey; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.