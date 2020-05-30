Racheal McDowell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Racheal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Racheal McDowell, 84, of 2 Griffith Rd., Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of James Leonard McDowell and daughter of the late Luther and Birdie Lee Dodd Watkins. Ms. McDowell was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Bessie Holbert of Chesnee, SC and Gladys Miller of Maudlin, SC; one son, Warren Hubert Watkins of Chesnee, SC; one sister, Lena McKinney of New Jersey; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved