Racheal McDowell, 84, of 2 Griffith Rd., Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020.A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of James Leonard McDowell and daughter of the late Luther and Birdie Lee Dodd Watkins. Ms. McDowell was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Bessie Holbert of Chesnee, SC and Gladys Miller of Maudlin, SC; one son, Warren Hubert Watkins of Chesnee, SC; one sister, Lena McKinney of New Jersey; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME