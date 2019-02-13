|
|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Rachel Taylor Conner, age 83 , of Rutherfordton, NC, died Monday, February
11, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
She was the daughter of the late William Ross Taylor and the late Sarah Mae
White Taylor and a native of Rutherford County. She was a widow of the late
David Clell Conner. Rachel was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist
Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She worked on the
farm and at the saw mill with her husband David all her life. She was
preceded in death by one brother Robert Taylor and one sister Alma Queen.
She is survived by one daughter: Diane Conner Hirt; one son: David Ray Conner and his wife Betty;
four brothers: Bill Taylor, James Taylor, Dennis Taylor, Donald Taylor; two sisters: Lillian Frazier and Peggy Cooper; three grandchildren: Rena Caffell and her husband Tim Caffell, Kimberly Clayton and her husband Kris, Melissa Owens Allred and her husband Rich; three great-grandchildren: Lance Greene, Emma Clayton and Kelsey Dellinger.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February
13, 2019 at McMahan's Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at Pleasant
Hill Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 14, 2019 with Reverend
William Swink officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Cemetery, Rutherfordton, NC. The Rachel Conner family would like to express
their appreciation to all the staff at Greenville Memorial Hospital and all
of their friends and family. Online guest register at
www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com. McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019