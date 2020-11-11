1/1
Rachel Emily (Mostiler) Revels
1940 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Rachel Emily Mostiler Revels, 80, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born March 25, 1940 in Clifton, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Emmett and Pearl Margaret Johnson Mostiler. She was predeceased by husbands, Glenn Calvin Jones and Rev. Jerry Revels.
Mrs. Revels was a retired Nurse's Assistant at Spartanburg Medical Center and was a member of Love Springs Church, Cowpens.
Survivors include her son, Steven Jones (Meriwynn) of Forest City, NC; daughters, Lisa Grant (Chuck) and Sharon Linder (David) all of Cowpens, SC; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth E. Mostiler of Goose Creek, SC, and Jerry S. Mostiler of Pauline, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by great-granddaughter, Autumn Emberlee Ruth Harrell and brother, William E. Mostiler.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Springhill Cemetery, 1011 S. Alabama Avenue, Chesnee, SC 29323, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Ron Culbertson.
The family is at their respective homes.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care as well as Wesley Court Assisted Living Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Medical Center Oncology Ward, 101 E. Wood St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Springhill Cemetery
