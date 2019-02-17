Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Rachel LeMaster Mitchell

Rachel LeMaster Mitchell Obituary
MATTHEWS, NC- Mrs. Rachel LeMaster Mitchell was granted her angel's wings February 14 at Carrington Place in Matthews NC.
Mrs. Mitchell graduated high school in Spartanburg and married Claude M. Mitchell Jr. from Union. They moved to the Charlotte, NC area in 1979, where she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at several private practices.
Surviving are a son, Claude M Mitchell III of Matthews NC and a daughter, Krystine Mitchell Hughes of Broomfield CO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Bauknight.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
