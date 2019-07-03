Home

Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
Rachel (Prince) Lineberry Obituary
SIMPSONVILLE- Rachel Prince Lineberry, 83, wife of Charles Henry Lineberry, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 1, 2019.
Mrs. Lineberry was born in Spartanburg County to the late William Howard Prince and Eunice Nodine Prince. She loved gardening, sewing and traveling with her husband.
Surviving, in addition to her husband are a daughter, Kathy Blackwell (David); step son, Lee Lineberry; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Finch (James), Amanda Blanton (Mark), Stephanie Wilson (Steve), Randy Hutcherson, Ryan Hutcherson, Matthew Hutcherson and Emilee Lineberry; five great-grandchildren, Carter Blanton, Hudson Blanton, Cooper Blanton, Grayson Chelsted and Jacob Chelsted and her best friend, June Wilson.
She was predeceased by two sons, Larry and Roy Hutcherson, two brothers, Harold and Jerry Prince and two sisters, Dorothy Chitwood and Margaret Burrell.
Memorial Services will be 11am Friday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the , 123 W Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 3, 2019
