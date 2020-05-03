|
Rachel Mae Bridges, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born February 14, 1934, in Cliffside, NC, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Otis Bridges and Annie Laura Nanney Bridges. Rachel was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William Lawrence Haynes and her daughter, Kathy Haynes.
Rachel graduated from high school in 1952 and worked briefly for Cone Mills. Her desire to pursue another path took her to Charlotte, NC where she obtained a job with Western Electric (now AT&T). She often reminisced about her 30-year career and was a loyal, exemplary employee. After retiring, Rachel and her only love, Lawrence, moved from Baltimore, MD to North Myrtle Beach, SC. Rachel enjoyed walking on the beach, hosting family, quilting, crossword puzzles, and traveling. The two of them spent their final time together in a beautiful golf course community in Sunset Beach, NC. After losing Lawrence, Rachel, with her strong will to live, moved to The Inverness at Spartanburg to be closer to family. There she made new friends, visited with family often, learned new technology, and strived to live her life to the fullest. Rachel was a strong, witty, smart, tenacious and "no frills" woman. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rachel was the last living relative in her immediate family. She was predeceased in death by her brothers, C.B., Whitey, Fred, David, and Claude Bridges and sisters, Margaret Hawkins, Dorine Johnson, and Virginia Dobbins.
Surviving is her best friend and sister-in-law, Camilla Jane Bridges of Cliffside, NC, and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Pamela Davenport of Spartanburg and to the staff at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Recognizing especially Emily Grote, Markisha Smith, and Patrick Schultz. Also, heartfelt gratitude to her brother-in-law, Ralph Haynes and wife, Shirley, another sister-in-law, Dotty Haynes, for their endless attention, love, and compassion for Rachel.
Pastor Mike Elgin will officiate a private graveside service for the family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cliffside Baptist Church, 220 N. Main Street, Cliffside, NC 28024.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020