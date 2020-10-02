SPARTANBURG, SC-Ralph Alton Taylor, husband of 57 years to the late Margaret O'Shields Taylor, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at White Oak Estates.
Formerly of Lexington, he was born May 10, 1931, in Woodruff, SC, and was the son of the late Ralph Baxter Taylor and Vera Jones Taylor.
He was a graduate of Woodruff High School, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, and was retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield of SC. Ralph was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington, SC.
Survivors include his son, Alton Keith Taylor (Andrea) of Landrum SC; his daughter, Karen Taylor Elliott (Jim) of Sandy, Utah; five grandchildren, Tracie Ellis (Ryan), Katie Heath (BJ), Sara Livingston (Joey), Krissie Edwards (Shawn), and Anna Taylor; eight great-grandchildren, Lilla, Taylor, Maggie Grace, Dylan, Andrew, Brooks, Hunter, and Savannah Kait; and a sister, Joanne Taylor Hautamaki. He was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Taylor Darnell.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family requests masks to be worn, and social distancing is maintained.
The family expresses their appreciation to Eden Terrace and White Oak Estates for their tender and loving care to "Poppie".
