WOODRUFF, SC- Ralph D. Kelly Jr., 87, of Woodruff, entered into eternal rest on November 8, 2019. Born October 3, 1932 in Spartanburg County he was the son of the late R. Dillard Kelly Sr. and Lillie Jane (Davis) Kelly.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Louise (Lou) Childress Kelly of the home. Two sons are R. Keith Kelly (Cindy) and Karl M. Kelly. Five grandchildren Whitney Jo Kelly Williams (Tyler), Kelly Smoak Dixon (Andy), Lillie Kelly Mattox (Daniel), Hannah Kelly Smith (Hunter) and Karla Kelly Cooper (Bobby). Four great-grandchildren Onyx Dixon, Phoenix Dixon, Ollie James Williams, Bowen Smith. Kenzi Grace Cooper expected February 2020. Also, he is survived by a sister Louise K. Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Jeannine Kelly Smoak (Coleman). Also, he was predeceased by sisters Dorothy Hill and Margaret Gregory.
Ralph served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict Era. He was a member of Cavins Masonic Lodge and was retired from Reeves Brothers textile of 40 plus years.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the JK Yarborough Mortuary, Woodruff, SC.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Selma Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC officiated by the Reverends Fred Quidley and Andy Parker.
Memorials may be made to Selma Baptist Church building fund, 851 Lawson Rd., Woodruff, SC 29388.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2019