Spartanburg, SC: Ralph Ervin Arthur, Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born April 21, 1930 he was the husband of Joyce Arthur and the son of the late William and Pearl Arthur.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church servings a building trustee and on many other committees, and he was a member of the Ruritan Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Ralph E. Arthur, Jr. and wife Gerrie of Spartanburg; two granddaughters Kristen Livingston and husband Charles, and Brooke Odom and husband Shannon; a great grandson Charles Livingston; A brother Denny Arthur. He was predeceased by a daughter Kimberly Dawn Arthur; four brothers Bud Arthur, Paul Arthur, Fred Arthur and Charles Arthur; and two sisters Etta Arthur and Creole Henderlight.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell and Rev. David Ervin. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kim Arthur Scholarship Fund, c/o Cannons Camp Ground United Methodist Church, 3450 Cannons Campground Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020