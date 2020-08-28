Ralph Eubanks

SPARTANBURG- Ralph Eugene Eubanks, age 75, passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he is a son of the late Mack L. and Mary Azilee Lancaster Eubanks. He was a Veteran of the USMC and of the Baptist faith, a member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge, retired from the Spartanburg City Police Department, retired from Milliken Co. and loved hunting and fishing .
Survivors include one son, Leonard "Lenny" Eubanks and his wife Kristy of Pacolet; brothers Donald Eubanks and his wife Martha of Woodruff, John Eubanks of Kellan, Texas; two grandchildren, Brayden Eubanks and Emily Kate Eubanks; and long-time companion and special friend, Linda Walker. He was predeceased by a brother Howard Eubanks and two sisters, Dorothy and Louise Eubanks.
Graveside Services will be held 3:00 PM Friday August 28, 2020 in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Tommy Hill. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC