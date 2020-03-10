|
Ralph George Shiller, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born on October 16, 1925 in Cape Town, South Africa, he was the only child of Queenie and Henry Shiller. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Esther Shiller (de Beer). He is survived by his four daughters: Beverley McKillip and her husband Brian of Laurens, SC; Lesley Shiller of Spartanburg, SC; Robyn Baigorria and her husband Ernesto of Spartanburg, SC and Jennifer McKeon and her husband Gary of N. Billerica, MA; grandchildren: Jason Baigorria, Vanessa Baigorria, Tiana Shiller-Lau and Keave Shiller-Lau. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was a freemason, an avid reader, world traveler, self-taught piano and organ player, a lover of music and animals, a rugby player, a sailor for the Royal Navy and a proud member of The Bohemian Club. There will be a private celebration of life for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph's name can be made to your local Humane Society.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020