ROEBUCK, SC- James Ralph Hollifield, 62, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.
Born June 1, 1958 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late James Walden Hollifield and Sarah Frances Splawn Hollifield and was a former employee with Concept Packaging Group.
Surviving is his wife, Alice C Adamo-Hollifield of Boiling Springs; son, Aaron James Hollifield of Boiling Springs; daughters, Sarah Hollifield and Isabella Hollifield both of Boiling Springs; brother, Earl Hollifield of Roebuck; sister, Karen Hollifield of Spartanburg and a close friend Sherry Leroy of Spartanburg.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patti Summitt.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church in Boiling Springs with Reverend Sammy Sutton officiating.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.