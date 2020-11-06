1/1
Ralph Hollifield
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROEBUCK, SC- James Ralph Hollifield, 62, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.
Born June 1, 1958 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late James Walden Hollifield and Sarah Frances Splawn Hollifield and was a former employee with Concept Packaging Group.
Surviving is his wife, Alice C Adamo-Hollifield of Boiling Springs; son, Aaron James Hollifield of Boiling Springs; daughters, Sarah Hollifield and Isabella Hollifield both of Boiling Springs; brother, Earl Hollifield of Roebuck; sister, Karen Hollifield of Spartanburg and a close friend Sherry Leroy of Spartanburg.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patti Summitt.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church in Boiling Springs with Reverend Sammy Sutton officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved