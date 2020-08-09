1/1
Ralph Jerry Lindsey
LANDRUM- Ralph Jerry Lindsey, 76. of Landrum, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Vernon and Dena Mull Lindsey and husband of the late Ellen Shehan Lindsey.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Landrum and retired from Bommer Industries. After his retirement he began working at Ayers Market and then most recently at Bojangles in Landrum where he never met a stranger. Ralph had a heart of gold and after fighting a good fight here on earth he has now moved on to his next journey in his heavenly home
He is survived by a sister, Susie Stepp and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Ann Bland, Joann Siegfried, Shirley Lindsey, Dorothy Mae Lindsey and a brother, Bud Lindsey.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00PM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Landrum conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be required and you are highly encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 330 W. Finger St, Landrum, SC 29356.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
