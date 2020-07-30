PACOLET, SC- Ralph Linden Chalk Jr., 92, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. Born December 10, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Ralph L. Chalk Sr. and Gladys Mae Green Chalk and husband of the late Wil Lou Morgan Chalk.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, Mr. Chalk was a longtime employee of Brown's Store and retired from Community Cash.
Survivors include his daughters, Lynn Wynn and Diane Cooper, both of Pacolet, SC; 3 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Chalk of Pacolet, SC; and brother, Clyde T. Chalk of Inman, SC.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Brian Humphries and The Rev. James S. "Mack" McDowell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Stone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel