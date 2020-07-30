1/
Ralph L. Chalk Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACOLET, SC- Ralph Linden Chalk Jr., 92, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. Born December 10, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Ralph L. Chalk Sr. and Gladys Mae Green Chalk and husband of the late Wil Lou Morgan Chalk.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and member of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, Mr. Chalk was a longtime employee of Brown's Store and retired from Community Cash.
Survivors include his daughters, Lynn Wynn and Diane Cooper, both of Pacolet, SC; 3 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Chalk of Pacolet, SC; and brother, Clyde T. Chalk of Inman, SC.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020, in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Brian Humphries and The Rev. James S. "Mack" McDowell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Stone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floyd's Pacolet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved