BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ralph Preston Owens, 97, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Inman, SC on January 09, 1923 he was the son of the late Jim and Tiny Ravan Owens and the husband of Mary Simmons Owens of seventy-nine years. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving as a Paratrooper in WWII and a member of the National Guard. He was a truck driver. He was a faithful and active member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church, having served as a Deacon.
Survivors also include two sons, Ronnie Owens and Marty Owens; two daughters, Judy Watkins and Sandra Rushton; two sisters, Inez Guffey and Lillian Keller,; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, JC Owens; four sisters, Annie Lou Varner, Edna Benfield, Dorothy Cox and Emily Gililand.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Una First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Cash officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 24, 2020