Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Enoree, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Spurgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CMSgt. Ralph Spurgeon Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CMSgt. Ralph Spurgeon Jr. Obituary
BELLEVUE, NE- CMSgt. Ralph Spurgeon, Jr., 82, died May 25, 2019. Formerly of Woodruff, SC and son of the late Ralph Spurgeon Sr., and Nannie Lee Workman Spurgeon and husband of Helen Spurgeon, of the home.
Other survivors include One daughter: Sonji (Loic) Giraud, Three sons: Stanley (Irene) Spurgeon, Steve (Karen) Spurgeon and Scott (Krista) Spurgeon. Two sisters: Ruth Rice and Eva Lois (Robert) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1 - 1:45 PM at the church prior to the service.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now