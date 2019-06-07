|
|
BELLEVUE, NE- CMSgt. Ralph Spurgeon, Jr., 82, died May 25, 2019. Formerly of Woodruff, SC and son of the late Ralph Spurgeon Sr., and Nannie Lee Workman Spurgeon and husband of Helen Spurgeon, of the home.
Other survivors include One daughter: Sonji (Loic) Giraud, Three sons: Stanley (Irene) Spurgeon, Steve (Karen) Spurgeon and Scott (Krista) Spurgeon. Two sisters: Ruth Rice and Eva Lois (Robert) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1 - 1:45 PM at the church prior to the service.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 7, 2019