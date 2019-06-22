Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Ralph W. Preston Jr.


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph W. Preston Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ralph W. Preston Jr., 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Summit Hills Assisted Living. Born January 20, 1924, he was the son of the late Ralph W. Preston Sr. and Irma Arlington Preston and husband to the late Lou Ellen Trimble Preston.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Preston was a retired Metallurgical Engineer Sales Executive with The Timken Company who loved his family, golfing, and woodworking. He was a member of American Legion Post #28 and attended St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his children, Thomas Glenn Preston (Terry) of Burlington, NC, David T. Preston (Rosalyn) of Charlottesville, VA, and April A. Preston (Kyran Dowling) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Elaine Preston Gibbs (Chris), John Foster Preston, Kara Ellen Dowling, Shannon Joan Dowling, and Alyssa Preston Dowling; sister, Ida Bess Cross and brother, Clark Preston. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Tom Preston.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by the Rev. Deborah D. Apoldo, with military rites by American Legion Post #28. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Salem, KY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333; St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupree Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307 or American Legion Post #28, PO Box 391, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 22, 2019
