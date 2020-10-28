1/
Ralph Warlick
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ralph Warlick, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was the husband of Elizabeth Warlick and the son of the late Frances Warlick.
Ralph was employed by AFL Telecommunications for over 30 years who he viewed as an extended family. He was also a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Jason Warlick (Ashley McGraw) ; a daughter, Ashley Height (Marty); three grandchildren, Max and Charlie Height and Jordan McGraw; and a sister, Diane Duckett (Rick).
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Keith Phillips. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cross Roads Youth Center, PO Box 428, Pacolet, SC 29372. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
