|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ramon Martinez, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home, following a battle with lung cancer. Born May 27, 1930, in Guanabacoa, Havana, Cuba, he was the son of the late Ramon Martinez and Juana Maria Garcia Martinez. He was a construction engineer with Amgen retiring in 1994.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Caridad Bonachea Martinez; children, Marilyn Saucedo (Ray) of Riverside, CA, Ramon Martinez Jr. (Angie) of Woodruff, SC, and Raquel Martinez of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, David Karl Brown (Mikala), Craig Robert Brown (Katie), and Matthew Benjamin Saucedo (Amity) of Riverside, CA, Jennie Frank (Nicholas) and Taylor Ramon Martinez (Alexandria) of Woodruff, SC; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Nia, Peighton, Raymond, Ellie, Emerson, Caden, and Quinn. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Miguel A. Martinez.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice and Comfort Keepers for their compassionate care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019