1/1
Randall Dean Bishop
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELBERTON, GA- Randall Dean Bishop, 54, of Elberton, Georgia died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 of a pulmonary embolism.
Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of Brenda and Don Bishop.
Randy was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, SC. During his teenage and young-adult years he shared his talent of singing and playing the guitar in the band Torn Lace. He then ventured into business and sales where he was successful in various occupations, and found an interest in working for and then owning a granite fabrication business. His business served Georgia and South Carolina residential and commercial customers. Randy enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with family. He lived life with enthusiasm and was a friend to all.
Randy is survived by his parents, Brenda and Don Bishop of Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Craig Bishop and his family of Boiling Springs, SC; and a daughter, Brianne Bishop of Greenville, SC.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, Inman, SC 29349. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist North Spartanburg.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Service
04:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Service
04:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved