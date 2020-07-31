ELBERTON, GA- Randall Dean Bishop, 54, of Elberton, Georgia died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 of a pulmonary embolism.

Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of Brenda and Don Bishop.

Randy was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, SC. During his teenage and young-adult years he shared his talent of singing and playing the guitar in the band Torn Lace. He then ventured into business and sales where he was successful in various occupations, and found an interest in working for and then owning a granite fabrication business. His business served Georgia and South Carolina residential and commercial customers. Randy enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with family. He lived life with enthusiasm and was a friend to all.

Randy is survived by his parents, Brenda and Don Bishop of Spartanburg, SC; a brother, Craig Bishop and his family of Boiling Springs, SC; and a daughter, Brianne Bishop of Greenville, SC.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, Inman, SC 29349. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist North Spartanburg.

Seawright Funeral Home

Inman, SC





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store