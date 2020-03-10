|
|
INMAN, SC- Randall Edward "Lefty" Collins, 73, of 120 Golightly Street, Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. Randall was born in Inman, SC on January 22, 1947, a son of the late Edd and Grace (Cox) Collins.
He was the widower of Janet (Wofford) Collins, worked as a auto body repairman and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
Randall is survived by a son, James Collins, of Inman; two sisters, Nancy Henline and husband Steve, of Inman; Carolyn Jackson and husband Billy Joe, of Boiling Springs, two grandchildren, Jordan Collins and wife Sarah, Jenna Collins and one great grandson, Jack Collins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Ashley Trantham officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020