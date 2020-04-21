|
ROEBUCK, SC- Randall "Randy" Layton, 68, husband of Elaine Berry Layton, died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Born September 20, 1951 in Walnut Grove, SC, Randy was the son of the late Thomas C. and Kathleen Walker Layton. He was an avid outdoorsman and softball player and loved drag racing.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Randy is survived by his sons, Tommy Layton (Jillane) of Boiling Springs, SC and Timothy Layton (Melody) of Simpsonville, SC; and four grandchildren, Chelsea, Katie, Kaleb, and Kara.
A private burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church, P O Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376 or to SC Wildlife Federation, 455 St. Andrews Road, Suite B1, Columbia, SC 29210.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020